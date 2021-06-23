Cancel
Reuters

EU envoy sees 'plenty of time' to resolve U.S.-EU dispute over steel, aluminum tariffs

By Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
1200 pound high grade aluminum blocks await shipment at Century Aluminum Company in Hawesville, Kentucky, U.S. May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat in Washington said the United States and Europe had enough time to resolve a continuing dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs in coming months, but acknowledged the issue was complex and would take work.

Stavros Lambrinidis said he was encouraged by progress made during last week's U.S.-EU summit, and an agreement to suspend tariffs for five years in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies paid to Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N).

He told a virtual trade event that Brussels was continuing to press Washington to safely ease travel restrictions on Europeans entering the United States, and said he hoped the issue could be resolved "very soon."

