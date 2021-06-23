Cancel
Asheville, NC

Xpress wins legal fees from Asheville after transparency suit

By Daniel Walton
Mountain Xpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Asheville must pay nearly $4,200 in legal fees to a coalition of local media organizations, including Mountain Xpress, following a ruling by Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Steven Warren. Those costs were incurred earlier this year as the paper, along with the Asheville Citizen Times, Blue Ridge Public Radio, Carolina Public Press and Asheville Watchdog, sued the city over its plan to hold a March 31 Council retreat behind closed doors.

