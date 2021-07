The Decorah Volunteer Fire Department is making forward progress toward a possible new fire station, as the department has outgrown its current stations. At the recent Decorah City Council Meeting, council members heard and approved the proposal to contract with Brunton Architect and Engineers of North Mankato, Minn., to assist in the first step of the fire station process – assessing potential sites on which to build a new fire station. There is a $2,500 charge per site evaluated, so to maximize tax dollars, the Fire Station Committee hopes to narrow the explored sites to a maximum of four.