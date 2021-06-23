Council appoints board members

The Jamestown Town Council had a variety of items on the agenda for its June 15 meeting, in-person for the second month in a row. The Council heard a report from Seth Heath, general manager of GFL Environmental, the company responsible for recycling in Jamestown. There had been several issues regarding missed pickups and Heath said his company was working to correct those problems. With the volume of recycling, GFL is temporarily using two trucks to cover the routes.