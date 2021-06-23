Penn State Sues Vintage Brand For Trademark Infringements
Penn State is suing an online apparel shop for trademark infringement, according to court documents filed Monday. The 56-page lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, argues Vintage Brand is selling items that feature “virtually identical” designs using Penn State trademarks, including the Nittany Lion logo and university seal. Penn State claims Vintage Brand’s products are “a deliberate attempt to take advantage of and capitalize” on the university’s trademarked designs.onwardstate.com