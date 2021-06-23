Cancel
John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison Cell

By Justin Rohrlich
 8 days ago
John McAfee, the 90s software magnate-turned-globe-trotting fugitive, was found dead on Wednesday afternoon in a Spanish prison cell just hours after a court authorized his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee was 75. “Confirmation has come from our legal team in Spain that John was found...

www.thedailybeast.com
