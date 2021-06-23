Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fireworks are latest supply shortage

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vmNe_0adI2he000

The 4th of July holiday may not be quite as bright this year.

A year after the coronavirus pandemic snuffed out large, public fireworks demonstrations, this year the celebration of America’s birthday may be low key because of a firework shortage.

With the holiday weekend only days away, those wanting to celebrate with a bang are finding higher prices, limited supplies or empty shelves, NBC News reported.

Industry watchers said that supplies may be down about 30% because of supply chain issues.

Last year, US firework imports, which mostly came from China, sat at about 255 million pounds and reach firm IHS Markit said last year set a sales record at nearly $2 billion.

Crunching the numbers, if the shortage trend continues, there could be a 76 million pound firework shortage.

For those who are lucky enough to find the pyrotechnic supplies they want, they’re finding higher prices.

Jason Lewis drove over three states looking for fireworks and when he found them, he was charged more than prior years.

“At one stand in Texas, he had one 500-gram repeater I saw last year for $40. He wanted $115. I looked at him and said, ‘I’m done, I’ll go somewhere else.’ But little did I know it was the same everywhere,” Lewis told NBC News.

Phantom Fireworks, the largest retailer in the country are telling people to shop early, USA Today reported.

“Like many other industries, the fireworks industry has also experienced delays due to shipment challenges facing the global market,” Alan Zoldan, Phantom’s executive vice president, told USA Today in a statement. “The good news is that we prepared early in anticipation of high demand again this year, and we are encouraging Phantom customers to do the same.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc News#Ihs Markit#Usa Today
Related
Enid News and Eagle

Current PCS, household goods affected by supply shortages

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) — Following the COVID-19 pandemic, supply shortages have been popping up in everything from lumber to computer chips to new cars. These shortfalls likely are to affect some service members and their families this summer during the typically busy permanent change of station, or PCS, season.
Economybizjournals

Polaris strategy for supply shortages: Build what it can

What will Polaris make today? It depends on what a finicky supply chain will allow. The Wall Street Journal looks at the on-the-fly production reality at the Medina-based maker of ATVs, snowmobiles, boats and motorcycles, which like many manufacturers is scrambling to deal with an array of parts shortages from around the globe. (In Polaris' case, there are about 30 key supply-chain bottlenecks, ranging from seats to shock absorbers.)
Energy IndustryKBTX.com

HVAC companies battle extreme temperatures and supply shortages

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the Brazos Valley prepares for a sweltering summer, local HVAC companies are sounding the alarm early, warning homeowners not to push their AC units to the limit. HVAC companies say the air conditioning industry has not completely recovered from parts and equipment shortages that began at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, trade issues with China during the pandemic and other pandemic supply chain issues like stay-at-home orders and labor shortages caused severe delays in parts manufacturing, they say.
Atlanta, MIWZZM 13

VERIFY | Is there a fireworks shortage and are prices higher?

ATLANTA — Ah, summer. A time to relax, enjoy sunshine, and catch a few stunning displays on Independence Day. There's been plenty of shortages since COVID began - toilet paper, hand sanitizer, meat, even rental cars. So, will we be hearing less fireworks this year?. QUESTION. Is there a fireworks...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Apartment rent rising to new highs, fireworks supply shortage expected to impact celebrations this year and more!

CNN– Apartment rents are rising to new monthly highs. According to realtor,com, the average rent has jumped 7.5% over the past two years. That puts the average monthly rent at just over $1,500 a month. Here in the Midlands, apartmentlist.com says rent in Columbia grew 3.6% in June and are currently 14.9% higher than they were this time last year.
Worldmotor1.com

UK car manufacturing recovery 'hit by supply shortages'

The UK car manufacturing sector’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been stunted by supply shortages, according to a leading industry body. The latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show the shortages have impacted the sector’s recovery. According to the organisation, which represents the UK’s...
BusinessShareCast

China PMI slips in June amid supply chain issues

Chinese manufacturing sector activity slipped to a three-month low in June, the results of a closely-followed survey revealed. IHS Markit's China manufacturing sector Purchasing Managers' Index dipped from May's reading of 52.0 to 51.3 in June (consensus: 51.9). According to the survey compiler, companies in the survey blamed higher Covid-19...
Industrylocal21news.com

Firework demand outpacing nationwide supply

CLIFTON PARK (WRGB) - - - Independence Day is three days away and a nationwide firework shortage is causing retailers slow shipments and expensive containers. Staci Lydon, retailer with TNT Fireworks, says “Last year, we got four pallets delivered on our first shipment...this year we got two. They’re struggling to get it shipped here, we’re actually currently waiting for a truck right now.”
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
EconomyIndustry Week

US Carmakers Report Higher 2Q Sales as Inventories Shrink

Automakers reported huge jumps in second-quarter U.S. sales Thursday, but face a challenging summer as the global semiconductor shortage continues to plague the industry. General Motors and Toyota saw impressive increases compared with the same quarter of 2020 when large parts of the U.S. economy remained under tight Covid-19 restrictions.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Turkey Manufacturing PMI Expands In June

(RTTNews) - Turkey's manufacturing sector expanded in June, mainly due to the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.3 in June from 49.3 in May. Any reading below 50.0 indicates contraction in the sector.
Posted by
Newsweek

Huge Coastal Sinkhole That Could Suck People Into Ocean Appears Overnight

Visitors to a clifftop path, where a huge sinkhole has appeared overnight, have been urged to stay away in case they are "sucked out into the ocean." The sinkhole appeared on a coastal trail in the fishing town of Robe on south Australia's Limestone Coast, the District Council of Robe said in a Facebook post.
Arlington, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

UAW-Represented Auto Workers Won't Need Masks If Vaccinated

Unionized auto workers in the U.S. who have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will no longer have to wear face masks at work. A virus task force with representatives from Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis) and the United Auto Workers union made the decision Monday. It's effective July 12.
Dallas, TXsimpleflying.com

American Airlines 737 Reportedly Denied Emergency Landing

An American Airlines Boeing 737 operating a flight From Dallas, Texas, to El Salvador, was reportedly denied an emergency landing due to communication issues. Sources suggest the aircraft requested an emergency landing in Costa Rica due to a fuel emergency but was told the airport was closed. The American Airlines...
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- Fireworks in short supply

Independence Day is only four days away. And if you’ve not yet purchased your fireworks, it’s a good idea to do so as soon as possible. Because fireworks shipments are at half capacity across the nation. Anthony Kelly, owner of Seymour’s Dynomite Fireworks, which both retails and wholesales thousands of...
Iowa StateDes Moines Business Record

Iowa’s GDP grows 5.2% in Q1 behind gains in manufacturing and agriculture

Iowa’s gross domestic product grew by 5.2% in the first quarter of 2021, a slower rate of growth than previous quarters as the nation continues to pull itself out of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report released Friday by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis, Iowa’s GDP...
EconomyForexTV.com

UK Manufacturing Growth Moderates In June

The UK manufacturing sector logged a strong growth in June but the pace of expansion moderated from a record high, final survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped slightly to 63.9 in June from May’s record high of 65.6. The reading was below the flash estimate of 64.2.