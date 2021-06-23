A. Duie Pyle Honored as a 2021 Food Logistics Top Green Provider

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Americold Logistics, SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holding LLC, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, NewCold Cooperatief U.A., DHL, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, BioStorage Technologies, Inc, Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc., OOCL Logistics, JWD Group, CWT Limited, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, Best Cold Chain Co., AIT, Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd, ColdEX.