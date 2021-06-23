Cancel
Mental Health

Organization of the social cognition network predicts future depression and interpersonal impairment: a prospective family-based study

By Eyal Abraham, Yun Wang, Connie Svob, David Semanek, Marc J. Gameroff, Stewart A. Shankman, Myrna M. Weissman, Ardesheer Talati, Jonathan Posner
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeficits in social cognition and functioning are common in major depressive disorder (MDD). Still, no study into the pathophysiology of MDD has examined the social cognition-related neural pathways through which familial risk for MDD leads to depression and interpersonal impairments. Using resting-state fMRI, we applied a graph theoretical analysis to quantify the influence of nodes within the fronto-temporo-parietal cortical social cognition network in 108 generation 2 and generation 3 offspring at high and low-risk for MDD, defined by the presence or absence, respectively, of moderate to severe MDD in generation 1. New MDD episodes, future depressive symptoms, and interpersonal impairments were tested for associations with social cognition nodal influence, using regression analyses applied in a generalized estimating equations approach. Increased familial risk was associated with reduced nodal influence within the network, and this predicted new depressive episodes, worsening depressive symptomatology, and interpersonal impairments, 5–8 years later. Findings remained significant after controlling for current depressive/anxiety symptoms and current/lifetime MDD and anxiety disorders. Path-analysis models indicate that increased familial risk impacted offspring’s brain function in two ways. First, high familial risk was indirectly associated with future depression, both new MDD episodes and symptomatology, via reduced nodal influence of the right posterior superior temporal gyrus (pSTG). Second, high familial risk was indirectly associated with future interpersonal impairments via reduced nodal influence of right inferior frontal gyrus (IFG). Finally, reduced nodal influence was associated with high familial risk in (1) those who had never had MDD at the time of scanning and (2) a subsample (n = 52) rescanned 8 years later. Together, findings reveal a potential pathway for the intergenerational transmission of vulnerability via the aberrant social cognition network organization and suggest using the connectome of neural network related to social cognition to identify intervention and prevention targets for those particularly at risk.

www.nature.com
Mental Health
Health
Mental HealthPsyPost

New research sheds light on the neural response to reward in depression and social anxiety

A study recently published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience provides new details about the possible neurophysiological underpinnings of depression and social anxiety. The findings indicate that people with depression tend to have blunted brain responses to rewards. Those with social anxiety, on the other hand, tend to have enhanced brain responses to positive monetary and social feedback as well as enhanced responses to negative social feedback.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Review Study Finds Zinc Helps Depression

Zinc is an essential mineral needed for growth. It plays a key role in many physiological processes, such as healthy immune function. Lower zinc intake and blood levels have been linked with symptoms of depression. Zinc supplementation may be advisable for depressed patients who do not get sufficient zinc in...
HealthNature.com

Default mode network dissociation linking cerebral beta amyloid retention and depression in cognitively normal older adults

Cerebral beta amyloid (Aβ) deposition and late-life depression (LLD) are known to be associated with the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). However, their neurobiological link is not clear. Previous studies showed aberrant functional connectivity (FC) changes in the default mode network (DMN) in early Aβ deposition and LLD, but its mediating role has not been elucidated. This study was performed to investigate the distinctive association pattern of DMN FC linking LLD and Aβ retention in cognitively normal older adults. A total of 235 cognitively normal older adults with (n = 118) and without depression (n = 117) underwent resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging and 18F-flutemetamol positron emission tomography to investigate the associations between Aβ burden, depression, and DMN FC. Independent component analysis showed increased anterior DMN FC and decreased posterior DMN FC in the depression group compared with the no depression group. Global cerebral Aβ retention was positively correlated with anterior and negatively correlated with posterior DMN FC. Anterior DMN FC was positively correlated with severity of depression, whereas posterior DMN FC was negatively correlated with cognitive function. In addition, the effects of global cerebral Aβ retention on severity of depression were mediated by subgenual anterior cingulate FC. Our results of anterior and posterior DMN FC dissociation pattern may be pivotal in linking cerebral Aβ pathology and LLD in the course of AD progression. Further longitudinal studies are needed to confirm the causal relationships between cerebral Aβ retention and LLD.
Mental HealthBioMed Central

Informal care and the impact on depression and anxiety among Swedish adults: a population-based cohort study

BMC Public Health volume 21, Article number: 1263 (2021) Cite this article. As the population is ageing, the need for informal caregivers increases, and thus we need to know more about the effects on caregivers. This study aims to determine both cross-sectional and longitudinal associations between perceived limitation of informal caregiving and mental health of caregivers.
Video GamesNature.com

Development and testing of a game-based digital intervention for working memory training in autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is prevalent globally, yet it lacks cost-effective treatment approaches. Deficits in executive functions occur frequently in autism spectrum disorder and present a target for intervention. Here we report the design and development of five smartphone-based games for training working memory in children with ASD. These open-source games, available free of cost to the community, were designed to match the behavioral preferences and sensorimotor abilities of children with ASD. We then conducted a preliminary trial to test the effectiveness of a month-long intervention using these games. Although we did not see a significant change in the working memory of all children with a month-long training, children who performed better on the games also showed more improvement in their working memory, suggesting that a longer intervention with the games might be useful in improving working memory. Using a Hindi translation of the autism treatment evaluation checklist, we also tested the collateral gains of the training in reducing autistic symptoms. We found no significant change in the autistic symptoms after the intervention. Further, there was no correlation between the change in the working memory and the change in the autistic symptoms.
ScienceNature.com

The default mode network in cognition: a topographical perspective

The default mode network (DMN) is a set of widely distributed brain regions in the parietal, temporal and frontal cortex. These regions often show reductions in activity during attention-demanding tasks but increase their activity across multiple forms of complex cognition, many of which are linked to memory or abstract thought. Within the cortex, the DMN has been shown to be located in regions furthest away from those contributing to sensory and motor systems. Here, we consider how our knowledge of the topographic characteristics of the DMN can be leveraged to better understand how this network contributes to cognition and behaviour.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

EBMT/ESID inborn errors working party guidelines for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for inborn errors of immunity

On behalf of the Inborn Errors Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the European Society for Immune Deficiencies, and European Reference Network on Rare Primary Immunodeficiency Autoinflammatory Autoimmune diseases (RITA) Introduction. Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a group of rare heterogeneous diseases. Currently,...
ScienceNature.com

Cerebral small vessel disease burden and longitudinal cognitive decline from age 73 to 82: the Lothian Birth Cohort 1936

Slowed processing speed is considered a hallmark feature of cognitive decline in cerebral small vessel disease (SVD); however, it is unclear whether SVD’s association with slowed processing might be due to its association with overall declining general cognitive ability. We quantified the total MRI-visible SVD burden of 540 members of the Lothian Birth Cohort 1936 (age: 72.6 ± 0.7 years; 47% female). Using latent growth curve modelling, we tested associations between total SVD burden at mean age 73 and changes in general cognitive ability, processing speed, verbal memory and visuospatial ability, measured at age 73, 76, 79 and 82. Covariates included age, sex, vascular risk and childhood cognitive ability. In the fully adjusted models, greater SVD burden was associated with greater declines in general cognitive ability (standardised β: −0.201; 95% CI: [−0.36, −0.04]; pFDR = 0.022) and processing speed (−0.222; [−0.40, −0.04]; pFDR = 0.022). SVD burden accounted for between 4 and 5% of variance in declines of general cognitive ability and processing speed. After accounting for the covariance between tests of processing speed and general cognitive ability, only SVD’s association with greater decline in general cognitive ability remained significant, prior to FDR correction (−0.222; [−0.39, −0.06]; p = 0.008; pFDR = 0.085). Our findings do not support the notion that SVD has a specific association with declining processing speed, independent of decline in general cognitive ability (which captures the variance shared across domains of cognitive ability). The association between SVD burden and declining general cognitive ability supports the notion of SVD as a diffuse, whole-brain disease and suggests that trials monitoring SVD-related cognitive changes should consider domain-specific changes in the context of overall, general cognitive decline.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Digital pens provide new insight into cognitive testing results

(Boston)--During neuropsychological assessments, participants complete tasks designed to study memory and thinking. Based on their performance, the participants receive a score that researchers use to evaluate how well specific domains of their cognition are functioning. Consider, though, two participants who achieve the same score on one of these paper-and-pencil neuropsychological...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Are early clinical manifestations of spasticity associated with long-term functional outcome following spinal cord injury? A retrospective study

Retrospective study of a prospective cohort of patients with traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). Determine the relationship between the occurrence of early spasticity, defined as the development of signs and/or symptoms of spasticity during the hospitalization in traumatology, and the functional outcome 6–12 months following a SCI. Secondly, to determine the specific impact of early clonus, velocity-dependent hypertonia and/or muscle spasms on the functional outcome at the same timepoint.
Mental Healthdallassun.com

Study on neural connections lost in depression

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): The psychedelic drug psilocybin, a naturally occurring compound found in some mushrooms, has been studied as a potential treatment for depression for years. However, it is still unclear how it works in the brain and how long beneficial results might last. In a new study,...
HealthNature.com

Adaptive brain activity changes during tongue movement with palatal coverage from fMRI data

Successful adaptation to wearing dentures with palatal coverage may be associated with cortical activity changes related to tongue motor control. The purpose was to investigate the brain activity changes during tongue movement in response to a new oral environment. Twenty-eight fully dentate subjects (mean age: 28.6-years-old) who had no experience with removable dentures wore experimental palatal plates for 7 days. We measured tongue motor dexterity, difficulty with tongue movement, and brain activity using functional magnetic resonance imaging during tongue movement at pre-insertion (Day 0), as well as immediately (Day 1), 3 days (Day 3), and 7 days (Day 7) post-insertion. Difficulty with tongue movement was significantly higher on Day 1 than on Days 0, 3, and 7. In the subtraction analysis of brain activity across each day, activations in the angular gyrus and right precuneus on Day 1 were significantly higher than on Day 7. Tongue motor impairment induced activation of the angular gyrus, which was associated with monitoring of the tongue’s spatial information, as well as the activation of the precuneus, which was associated with constructing the tongue motor imagery. As the tongue regained the smoothness in its motor functions, the activation of the angular gyrus and precuneus decreased.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) reveals insights into immune development in their early life stages

With the rapid growth in the global demand, the shrimp industry needs integrated approaches for sustainable production. A high-quality shrimp larva is one of the crucial key requirements to maximize shrimp production. Survival and growth rates during larval development are often criteria to evaluate larval quality, however many aspects of gene regulation during shrimp larval development have not yet been identified. To further our understanding of biological processes in their early life, transcriptomic analysis of larval developmental stages (nauplius, zoea, mysis, and postlarva) were determined in the black tiger shrimp, Penaeus monodon using next-generation RNA sequencing. Gene clustering and gene enrichment analyses revealed that most of the transcripts were mainly related to metabolic processes, cell and growth development, and immune system. Interestingly, Spätzle and Toll receptors were found in nauplius stage, providing evidence that Toll pathway was a baseline immune system established in early larval stages. Genes encoding pathogen pattern-recognition proteins (LGBP, PL5-2 and c-type lectin), prophenoloxidase system (PPAE2, PPAF2 and serpin), antimicrobial peptides (crustin and antiviral protein), blood clotting system (hemolymph clottable protein) and heat shock protein (HSP70) were expressed as they developed further, suggesting that these immune defense mechanisms were established in later larval stages.
HealthNature.com

Sex-related differences in response to masseteric injections of glutamate and nerve growth factor in healthy human participants

The neurophysiological mechanisms underlying NGF-induced masseter muscle sensitization and sex-related differences in its effect are not well understood in humans. Therefore, this longitudinal cohort study aimed to investigate the effect of NGF injection on the density and expression of substance P, NMDA-receptors and NGF by the nerve fibers in the human masseter muscle, to correlate expression with pain characteristics, and to determine any possible sex-related differences in these effects of NGF. The magnitude of NGF-induced mechanical sensitization and pain during oral function was significantly greater in women than in men (P < 0.050). Significant positive correlations were found between nerve fiber expression of NMDA-receptors and peak pain intensity (rs = 0.620, P = 0.048), and expression of NMDA-receptors by putative nociceptors and change in temporal summation pain after glutamate injection (rs = 0.561, P = 0.003). In women, there was a significant inverse relationship between the degree of NGF-induced mechanical sensitization and the change in nerve fiber expression of NMDA-receptors alone (rs = − 0.659, P = 0.013), and in combination with NGF (rs = − 0.764, P = 0.001). In conclusion, women displayed a greater magnitude of NGF-induced mechanical sensitization that also was associated with nerve fibers expression of NMDA-receptors, when compared to men. The present findings suggest that, in women, increased peripheral NMDA-receptor expression could be associated with masseter muscle pain sensitivity.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Trait Linked To Depression

One trait that can signal a higher risk of depression. Declining IQ scores can help to predict depression with age, research finds. As people’s scores on abstract reasoning tests decline, so their risk of being depressed increases. Typical abstract reasoning tests involve analysing shapes and symbols for things like patterns...
Mental Healthcbslocal.com

Study: Remote Learning, Social Distancing Linked To Depression In Teens

A new study says social distancing and remote learning has led to an increase of students. Researchers looked at 3,000 students for at least a year, and more than half said they had symptoms of depression and anxiety, a quarter had trouble sleeping, 60 percent recorded eating issues, and 40 percent have had suicidal thoughts. This study was published in JAMA Pediatrics Journal.
ScienceNature.com

Phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of safety and efficacy of growth hormone treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a double blind phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of the safety and efficacy of GH treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury. The aim of this study was to investigate the possibility to use exogenous GH administration for motor recovery in chronic traumatic incomplete human SCI. The objectives were to establish safety and efficacy of a combined treatment of subcutaneous GH (or placebo) and rehabilitation in this population.

