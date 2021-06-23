Mercy Full Project: What It Is And How It Helps The Community

Community Outreach; Help for Homeless. During the last few months of the school year Steelton - Highspire High School students began gathering items to help combat homelessness by obtaining necessity items such as socks, combs, cleaning products, etc and made individual school bags to give out to those in need. Today, Thursday 6/24/21 was the day to put all those items into use. The combination of SHHS Students, Highspire Police and Steelton Police all came together to not only give out bags of need but also feed a meal today. SHHS students and parents partnered to feed a hungry group of approximately 25 to 30 people, fried chicken and macaroni & cheese. It was amazing to see this group of teenagers recognize a need and address the problem in their way. Great Job SHHS Students, the police were proud to help.