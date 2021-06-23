Mercy Full Project: What It Is And How It Helps The Community
According to Shelter Medicine, over 300,000 dogs and cats were admitted to Florida shelters in 2020. More than half of these intakes were strays found on the side of the road. Not to worry, a fairly new animal rescue has come to save the day. Introducing: Mercy Full Project (MFP). Started by Heydi Acuna, Mercy Full Project is an animal rescue that’s main goal is to spread empathy, kindness and love as humanely possible.www.ospreyobserver.com