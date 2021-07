Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision blocking a state law criminalizing abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law, which was approved by state lawmakers in 2019, also criminalizes abortions if they are being sought solely because […] The post Missouri AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to review state’s eight-week abortion ban appeared first on Missouri Independent.