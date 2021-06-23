Cancel
Comcast (CMCSA) Scoping Options Including Tie-Up with ViacomCBS (VIAC) or Acquisition of Roku (ROKU) - DJ

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

(Updated - June 23, 2021 3:08 PM EDT)Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts doesn't feel the need ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hamilton Capital LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.
Businessbizjournals

Report: Comcast CEO considering Roku acquisition

Comcast Corp. CEO Brian Roberts is thinking about acquiring Roku Inc., the San Jose-based streaming giant that's seen its valuation explode in recent years, according to a Wall Street Journal story published Wednesday. Roberts — who has led Comcast for nearly two decades, building it to become the second largest...
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Roku, ViacomCBS shares rise on report that Comcast is eyeing deal

Comcast is looking for new ways to expand its streaming footprint — and Roku and ViacomCBS are possible acquisition targets, according to a report. Comcast chief executive Brian Roberts is “wrestling” with the idea to either “build or buy” to become a streaming giant, as the company loses pace with media giants like Netflix, Disney and WarnerMedia, which is merging with Discovery, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.
Businessthestreamable.com

WSJ Says Comcast Wants to Become a Streaming Giant In Deal with Roku or ViacomCBS; Comcast Says Not So Fast

The Wall Street Journal says Comcast is making moves to become a bigger player in the streaming game — but the company themselves say it’s all speculation. Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal published a feature story on Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and his supposed goal to turn Comcast from a cable giant into a streaming titan. According to the WSJ, Roberts is “out to show Wall Street that Comcast’s marriage of content and distribution puts it in a strong position to fight on two different fronts of the streaming wars.” But to do so, apparently, Roberts is struggling with either building his own infrastructure or simply acquiring content from another distributor, as rivals ViacomCBS and Amazon have done recently.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Redburn Starts Comcast Corp (CMCSA) at Buy

Redburn analyst Steve Malcolm initiates coverage on Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMR Wealth Builders Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Benzinga

What's Up With Roku, ViacomCBS Stocks

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares shot up over 4.5% and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares were up over 2.6% at the end of the regular session on Wednesday. What Happened: The movement in the stock prices was fueled by a report from The Wall Street Journal that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts is eyeing a possible collaboration with ViacomCBS or acquiring Roku in a bid to buttress the company’s future in streaming.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,121 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Comcast worth $454,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blair William & Co. IL Has $27.94 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 2,115 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Korea Investment CORP Sells 308,748 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,822,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 308,748 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $206,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessAdWeek

Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins Given Global CEO Roles in ViacomCBS Restructuring

Last week, several top ViacomCBS executives—including Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and George Cheeks—were promoted as part of a broad restructuring and expansion of the executive team overseeing Paramount+’s programming strategy. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV Editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO) Files up to $100M IPO

