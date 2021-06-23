Comcast (CMCSA) Scoping Options Including Tie-Up with ViacomCBS (VIAC) or Acquisition of Roku (ROKU) - DJ

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.