SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS (2022): Rachel Zegler Has Been Cast as Snow White

Emboldened by the continued success of their releases (well, somewhat), Walt Disney Studios has finally gotten around to remaking the so-called “big enchilada,” Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and earlier on Tuesday, Deadline broke the news that the production, which will be helmed by (500) Days of Summer director Marc Webb, has found its lead. Unsurprisingly, the casting call came from within the House of Mouse — or at least from one of the disheveled properties adjacent to it in the Disney Corporate Cul-de-sac, 20th Century Studios — and the studio has tapped Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story to play Snow White. For an actor found after an open casting call attended by some 30,000 known and unknown quantities, it’s impressive that she’s managed to book three solid gigs in three years — West Side, the Shazam sequel, and now this — without having any screen acting credits to her name, and it must speak to her talent.