SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS (2022): Rachel Zegler Has Been Cast as Snow White

By Thomas Duffy
film-book.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Zegler Cast in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Rachel Zegler’s upcoming role in West Side Story hasn’t even been unveiled to the public yet but the singer-actress has been cast in the upcoming film version of the beloved cartoon Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Director Marc Webb...

film-book.com
Movies
AFP

Latino actress Zegler cast as Snow White in Disney adaptation

Colombian-American actress Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in Disney's latest live-action adaptation, the company said Tuesday. Zegler, 20, is currently largely unknown to audiences but will soon star as Maria in Steven Spielberg's much-delayed remake of "West Side Story," out in December, having seen off 30,000 rivals in an arduous open audition process. The casting of a Latino actress for a Disney princess role traditionally portrayed by white actresses follows Disney's 2019 announcement that R&B singer Halle Bailey, who is Black, will play Ariel in "The Little Mermaid." "Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," said Marc Webb, director of the Snow White adaptation, in a statement to AFP.
Movies

SHAZAM! - FURY OF THE GODS Star Rachel Zegler Cast As Disney's Live-Action SNOW WHITE

There's been a lot of positive chatter surrounding Rachel Zegler's work as Maria in Steven Spielberg's retelling of West Side Story, and it's clear she's about to hit the big time. After recently landing a lead role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the actress is now being lined up to take on the title role in Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White remake.
Disney

The Lead in Disney’s Live-Action Snow White Has Been Cast

If not for Snow White, Disney live-action wouldn’t be what it is today. It was Chief Walt Disney’s first full-length energized film, and its prosperity route back in 1937 is the thing that got this show on the road with the whole organization. Mickey Mouse might be the star. However, Snow White is right up there with him, and now there’s another one.
Movies
POPSUGAR

In Magical Casting News, Rachel Zegler Will Be Playing Snow White in the Live-Action Film

Rachel Zegler is staying booked and busy! After scoring the lead role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, which is finally set to release this December, the 20-year-old actress and singer has now been cast in yet another anticipated adaptation: Disney's live-action version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Zegler will play the titular Disney princess in the upcoming film, which will feature original music from Dear Evan Hansen creators Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
Movies

Twitter Reacts to Rachel Zegler Being Cast as ‘Snow White’

Rachel Zegler is having quite a year. She is soon to make her debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story, and now, she will take on Snow White in Disney‘s live-action remake of the classic fairytale. She’s also appearing in the superhero sequel to Shazam. Shortly after the...
Movies

The Latin origin of Rachel Zegler, the new Snow White

There is a new one Snow White! The actress Rachel Zegler was chosen by Disney to embody the famous princess in the Next Live-Action that the entertainment giant is preparing. The honor will fall on the shoulders of a 20-year-old who has Latin origin by descent. Learn more about her and what nationality she has.
Movies

Disney has found its ‘Snow White’ in Rachel Zegler

Emboldened by the continued success of their releases (well, somewhat), Walt Disney Studios has finally gotten around to remaking the so-called “big enchilada,” Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and earlier on Tuesday, Deadline broke the news that the production, which will be helmed by (500) Days of Summer director Marc Webb, has found its lead. Unsurprisingly, the casting call came from within the House of Mouse — or at least from one of the disheveled properties adjacent to it in the Disney Corporate Cul-de-sac, 20th Century Studios — and the studio has tapped Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story to play Snow White. For an actor found after an open casting call attended by some 30,000 known and unknown quantities, it’s impressive that she’s managed to book three solid gigs in three years — West Side, the Shazam sequel, and now this — without having any screen acting credits to her name, and it must speak to her talent.
Movies

Gab users are outraged by Rachel Zegler’s portrayal of Snow White Leaves.

Gab users are outraged by Rachel Zegler’s portrayal of Snow White Leaves. Rachel Zegler’s casting in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has enraged some social media users. Gab users, a “free speech” social media network popular with neo-Nazis and others barred from other...
Movies/Film

Celebrities

