Watford manager Xisco Munoz brings in Nigerian attacker Emmanuel Dennis

Xisco Munoz has seen his Watford squad boosted by the addition of Emmanuel Dennis (PA Wire)

Emmanuel Dennis has completed a move to Premier League club Watford on a five-year deal.

The Hornets announced on Monday they had reached an agreement with Club Brugge over the transfer of the Nigerian attacker and it was finalised on Wednesday after personal terms were reached.

Dennis moves to Vicarage Road after scoring 27 goals for Brugge since he joined the Belgian outfit back in 2017.

Born in Yola, the forward started his career in Ukraine with Zorya Luhansk before he departed after one campaign and also spent time in Germany last season on loan at FC Koln.

The 23-year-old is the fourth first-teamer to join Xisco Munoz’s men this summer and follows Imran Louza, Ashley Fletcher and Danny Rose in joining Watford ahead of their Premier League return.