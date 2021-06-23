Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Watchdog calls on Pentagon to detail 'forever chemicals' cleanup expenses

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lLdJ_0adI2F7m00
© iStock

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) called on the Department of Defense (DOD) this week to detail its cleanup expenses for “forever chemicals” from water supply sources near military bases.

In a report released Tuesday, the government watchdog said the Pentagon has not reported how much it would cost to address perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a class of chemicals found in firefighting foams used by the military.

The Pentagon has been working to address PFAS contamination in drinking water on its bases and has estimated that it would cost more than $2.1 billion beginning in fiscal 2021 to clean up.

However, the GAO said the department “has not reported future PFAS cost estimates, or the scope and limitations of those estimates, in its annual environmental reports to Congress.”

“By reporting this information to Congress, DOD would ensure that Congress has increased visibility into the significant costs and efforts associated with PFAS investigation and cleanup at or near military installations,” the report said.

As of fiscal 2020, 687 military installations with a known or suspected release of PFAS have been identified, the GAO said. These include 328 Army installations, 149 from the Navy, 203 from the Air Force and seven Defense Logistics Agency installations.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there is evidence that PFAS exposure can lead to adverse health outcomes in humans.

Among the actions DOD has taken to a dress PFAS contamination are providing bottled water, installing water treatment systems and connecting homes with private wells to municipal water.

The Pentagon is in the early stages of PFAS investigation. So far, it has identified six possible PFAS-free firefighting foams and has to ensure that an alternative is available for use by October 2023.

But the GAO said the Pentagon did not report estimated costs for future PFAS cleanups or that it “expects future PFAS costs to increase significantly as it proceeds through the environmental restoration process.”

“GAO recommends that DOD annually include cost estimates for future PFAS investigation and cleanup—including their scope and any limitations—in the environmental report to Congress. DOD concurred with the recommendation,” the watchdog wrote.

Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

255K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Chemicals#Bottled Water#Gao#Military Bases#Gao#The Department Of Defense#Dod#Forever Chemicals#Pfas#Navy#The Air Force#Defense Logistics Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

GAO: Cost of toxic chemical cleanup at military bases to rise above estimates

June 23 (UPI) -- The Defense Department's effort to rid installations of hazardous chemicals will cost more than budgeted for, a Government Accountability Office report says. The 45-page report notes that although the Defense Department is investigating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and responding to contamination, it should better report cost information to Congress.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Haaland: No plan 'right now' for permanent drill leasing ban | Heat wave sparks historically unseasonable wildfires in West | Watchdog calls on Pentagon to detail 'forever chemicals' cleanup expenses

IT IS WEDNESDAY, MY DUDES. Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack . Today we’re looking at...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: More than half of service members vaccinated against COVID-19

Just more than half of all service members are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, with the Navy the most vaccinated service and the Marine Corps the least. About 68 percent of active-duty troops have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Terry Adirim told reporters at the Pentagon.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Pentagon's Sword of Armageddon Will Fly in 2023

The Pentagon’s next intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will begin test flights in 2023. The ICBM, known as Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), will form the land-based leg of the strategic triad. The cost of the missile is estimated to run $61 billion over 10 years, prompting critics to suggest cheaper...
MilitaryPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Use sticks, not carrots, to fix Pentagon waste

The Department of Defense receives more discretionary money every year than any other federal agency. It has a total budget request of $705 billion for fiscal year 2022. Taxpayers deserve to know where, when, and how that money is spent. Unfortunately, we haven’t received a full picture yet in the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Navy pulls plug on $500 million railgun effort | Esper defends Milley after Trump attacks | Navy vet charged in Jan. 6 riot wants trial moved

Happy Thursday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The Navy is shifting away from its electromagnetic railgun after more than 10 years...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Top Pentagon cyber official’s security clearance yanked, allegedly leaked classified info, under investigation report says

Katie Arrington, the chief information security officer for acquisition for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, had her security clearance suspended, was placed on leave, and is under investigation for suspected unauthorized disclosures of classified information from a military intelligence agency, according to an official document reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Top cyber Pentagon official overseeing defense contractor project placed on leave

A top Pentagon official working on a cybersecurity project for defense contractors has been placed on leave following allegations that she disclosed classified information from a military intelligence agency without authorization. Bloomberg first reported that Katie Arrington, chief information security officer for the Pentagon’s acquisition and sustainment office, was placed...
Congress & Courtsspectrumlocalnews.com

Reps. Hudson, Ross urge EPA to do more on 'forever chemicals'

In a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Reps. Deborah Ross and Richard Hudson urged greater action to address water quality in the Cape Fear River. Tim Boyum talks with Congressman Hudson and Congresswoman Ross about what action they want the EPA to concerning "forever chemicals."