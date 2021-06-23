Cancel
Tempe, AZ

ASU Graduate College announces first-ever Staff Awards for Excellence winners

 9 days ago

6 ASU staff members awarded the Graduate College Staff Awards for Excellence. The Graduate College has announced the recipients of its inaugural Graduate College Staff Awards for Excellence. Established to recognize the prodigious role Arizona State University staff members play in the success of graduate students at ASU, the awards are one way the Graduate College can shine a spotlight on the tireless work of ASU staff members who play a critical role in the college's mission.

