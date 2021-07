Racing can be stressful. You get up early, force yourself to eat something and head off to the course. You get there and see hundreds or even thousands of people, and your mind begins to race. You know you’re ready to run, but worries begin to creep in all the same. Unfortunately, you’re probably always going to have to endure pre-race jitters (everyone gets them), but there are a few ways that you can deal with them and perhaps alleviate some of your stress. Here are five tips to get you through race morning and onto the start line without experiencing too much anxiety.