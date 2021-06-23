Roommate of Woman Charged in Samuel Olson Case Is Arrested, as Police Allege Plan to Hide Body
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the case of Samuel Olson, the 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a Texas hotel room. Samuel's body was found in Jasper, Tx., on June 1 after authorities received an anonymous tip from CrimeStoppers. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a plastic container containing Samuel's decomposed remains. He had been wrapped with black plastic bags and secured with duct tape.people.com