Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Roommate of Woman Charged in Samuel Olson Case Is Arrested, as Police Allege Plan to Hide Body

By Steve Helling
Posted by 
People
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second suspect has been arrested in connection with the case of Samuel Olson, the 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a Texas hotel room. Samuel's body was found in Jasper, Tx., on June 1 after authorities received an anonymous tip from CrimeStoppers. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a plastic container containing Samuel's decomposed remains. He had been wrapped with black plastic bags and secured with duct tape.

people.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
People

People

107K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Rivera
Person
Heather Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Breaking Crime News#Roommate#True Crime#Crimestoppers#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Girlfriend Of Missing 6-Year-Old Boy's Father Charged After Cops Found A Child's Body In Motel

Police discovered a body believed to be that of Samuel's on Tuesday. The girlfriend of a missing 6-year-old Houston boy's father allegedly tried to mislead detectives investigating the case, saying the child’s mother had taken him away from her after threatening her with kidnapping charges. The woman was arrested after police discovered that she was lying.
Nacogdoches, TXKTRE

Nacogdoches police arrest woman who allegedly used vehicle to hit spouse

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police officers arrested a woman who allegedly used a vehicle to hit her spouse Friday morning. Jkira Ashenonia Davis-Hayter, 22, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for her charge yet.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Woman kidnapped by triple murder suspect convinces him to surrender

An Oregon woman who was kidnapped by a man accused of killing three people, including his father, convinced the suspect to surrender as she was forced to drive him 2,000 miles to Milwaukee, relatives and authorities said Sunday. Oen Nicholson, 30, will be extradited to Oregon, where he faces three...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Warrant Issued 8 Years After Alleged Rapist Wrote to Victim: ‘So I Raped You’

Eight years after Shannon Keeler received a Facebook message that read, “So I raped you,” a Pennsylvania judge has signed an arrest warrant for the man who allegedly wrote the confession to her. The warrant lays out a night in December 2013 when Ian Cleary allegedly stalked Keeler to a party at Gettysburg College, followed her home to her dorm, snuck into her room, and sexually assaulted her, according to authorities. Keeler immediately texted friends, “OMG please help me” and called the police, according to the warrant. She went to a nearby hospital for a rape kit, which authorities later lost. Keeler said in a statement, “While I am moved to tears by this result, which I have waited for over seven years, I am mindful that this moment came because I went public with my story, which no survivor should have to do in order to obtain justice.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Two Boys Found after Allegedly Being Taken by Their Father Who Is Accused of Shooting Their Mom

Authorities found two Missouri boys after information that indicated that they were abducted by their father. There was also news that the man allegedly shot at their mother. Two children, Carter Baker, 9, and his 7-year-old brother, Grant Baker, were found safe after reports showed that their father, who shot at their mom, fled the southeast Missouri area with them.
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death

HOUSTON — A woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before beingdiscovered in an East Texas motel will likely face additional charges in the case, a prosecutor said Monday. Theresa Raye Balboa has been...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Bigamist husband on trial in murders of pregnant wife, 4 family members

An Alabama man on trial for capital murder this week allegedly worked with his first wife to kill his pregnant second wife and four members of her family, prosecutors said. Christopher Henderson, 46, appeared in Madison County court Monday to hear testimony against him from his first wife Rhonda Carlson, whom he was still legally married to when he wed his second wife Kristen Smallwood Henderson, news station WAAY reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Samuel Olson: Girlfriend of boy’s dad charged after body found in Texas tote bag

The girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father has been arrested in connection to the death of the six-year-old who went missing in Texas and was later found dead.Theresa Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence and was taken into custody to Jasper County Jail.Houston Police Assistant Chief Heather Morris told The Houston Chronicle that additional charges may be filed if appropriate and that investigators are interviewing several more people.Officers were continuing to interview the boy’s father, Dalton Olson, but Ms Morris would not say whether or not he was a suspect.Samuel’s body was found inside a tote bag...