Virtual but still full of pride

Celebrate love, health, and your local LGBTQ+ community at the 2021 Virtual Pride Parade, hosted by Triad Health Project. The agency has been running a contest throughout the month of June for anyone looking to participate in the parade competition. The best parade entry would win a pizza party. Since June 1, 2021, submissions have been accepted in video format and could’ve been posted on Facebook or Instagram for others to see. Submission entry ends this Saturday.