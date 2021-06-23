Cancel
Watch now: McLean County health officials urging vaccinations after Delta variant confirmed in Central IL

By LYNDSAY JONES
Pantagraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON — Health officials in McLean County are urging those who have yet to get the vaccine to consider doing so as additional cases of the rapidly-spreading Delta COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in the area. Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories announced Tuesday that two additional strains of the Indian double-mutant variant...

