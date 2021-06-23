Watch now: McLean County health officials urging vaccinations after Delta variant confirmed in Central IL

Governor Laura Kelly is encouraging all Kansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their communities from the rapidly spreading Delta variant.“The Delta variant is rapidly spreading in neighboring states, and the best way to protect yourself, your community, and finally get our state back to normal is by getting vaccinated,” said Kelly. “Kansas is moving in the right direction, but we can’t let our guard down now. Visit www.kansasvaccine.gov today to find a vaccination site near you.”According to the CDC, the Delta variant is 60 percent more transmissible than the B. 117 variant, which was previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates.“The rapid increase of the Delta variant throughout the U.S. and in Kansas is of great concern to us,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “Vaccination continues to be the best defense in combating variants.”Kansans are encouraged to take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including getting vaccinated, following CDC mask recommendations, practicing physical distancing, good hygiene, getting tested if exposed to someone with COVID-19 or if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and staying home if ill.To find a vaccine near you, visit Vaccines.gov. Testing is available and free for all Kansans.