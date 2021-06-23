The Need for Blood is High, Here’s How to Donate

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. There’s a current emergency shortage, and the Red Cross is making an urgent call-out for those willing to

RED CROSS

give. To find a local blood drive in your area, click here.

For those who are ‘first-time’ blood doners, here are some tips to ensure your donation goes smoothly (source: Red Cross):

Drink an extra 16 oz. of water (or other nonalcoholic drink) before your appointment.

Eat a healthy meal, avoiding fatty foods like hamburgers, fries or ice cream.

Wear a shirt with sleeves that you can roll up above your elbows.

Let us know if you have a preferred arm or particular vein that has been used successfully in the past to draw blood.

Relax, listen to music, talk to other donors or read while you donate.

For more tips on what to do the day before and the day after your blood donation, click here.