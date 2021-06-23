Project Oz Plans COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic To Reach Young People
A Bloomington nonprofit will host a free clinic Thursday in hopes of chipping away at low COVID-19 vaccination rates among young people. McLean County and other communities have struggled with lower vaccination rates among young people. To attack that problem, Project Oz will host a vaccine clinic from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at 1105 W. Front St., Bloomington. The group is also offering free door-to-door transportation to the clinic. Call (309) 827-0377 to arrange transportation.www.wglt.org