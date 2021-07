Recently, regarding his American Idol victory, California-born country performer Chayce Beckham noted, “[This is] More than an Apple Valley boy could ever ask for, so I’m definitely feeling shocked. I’m just blown away by the amount of support that I’m getting from my fans, and from people across the country, and people across the world. It’s honestly, a real, beautiful thing to experience.” Though the shock hasn’t worn off, the performing continues for the “23” vocalist, as he was recently called onstage for a duet with none other than American Idol judge Luke Bryan.