Meals from the Mitten: Watermelon & Feta Salad with a Mustard Vinaigrette
MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon cherrywood smoked seasoning (or house seasoning)
- 1/4 cup avocado oil
SALAD
- 4 cups mixed greens
- 2 cups diced watermelon
- 1/2 cup diced cucumbers
- 1/4 cup sliced red onions
- 1/4 cup radish microgreens
- 3/4 cup crumbled feta
MAKE MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE
Add all vinaigrette ingredients to a mason jar. Screw on the lid and vigorously shake until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.
ASSEMBLE
Add mixed greens, watermelon, cucumbers, red onion, radish microgreens, and feta to a large salad dish. Drizzle with vinaigrette, toss and serve.