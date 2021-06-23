Meals from the Mitten: Watermelon & Feta Salad with a Mustard Vinaigrette

Every-Occasion Potato Salad with Bacon-Mustard Vinaigrette. Looking through my list of recipes for this book, I wouldn’t blame you if you worried that I might have a split personality! I jump around from vegan and salad recipes to full-fat recipes and red meats. But one thing I’ve learned in life is that there’s a time to indulge and a time to have kale salads with dressings on the side. You have to have the yin with the yang. This is my non-mayo-based potato salad. I dress it with a tangy vinaigrette and with the bacon on top, and it is absolutely incredible. Like my mashed potatoes (see page 208) and a lot of my other veggie recipes, this recipe leans hard on good technique. Caramelizing the potatoes from top to bottom on a blistering-hot baking sheet is key. Adding the dressing while the potatoes are hot is the step that makes all the difference. It turns these spud sponges into a culinary flavor bomb.