Meals from the Mitten: Watermelon & Feta Salad with a Mustard Vinaigrette

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
For more recipes from Gina Ferwerda, click here.

MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

  • 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cherrywood smoked seasoning (or house seasoning)
  • 1/4 cup avocado oil

SALAD

  • 4 cups mixed greens
  • 2 cups diced watermelon
  • 1/2 cup diced cucumbers
  • 1/4 cup sliced red onions
  • 1/4 cup radish microgreens
  • 3/4 cup crumbled feta

MAKE MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

Add all vinaigrette ingredients to a mason jar. Screw on the lid and vigorously shake until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.

ASSEMBLE

Add mixed greens, watermelon, cucumbers, red onion, radish microgreens, and feta to a large salad dish. Drizzle with vinaigrette, toss and serve.

