Archaeologists working at Colonial Michilimackinac made an exciting discovery at a dig site on July 4. “We had a fun find July 4, a pocketknife, also known as a clasp knife. It was found near a post in the central root cellar. It is 3 1/2 (inches) long, 1 (inch) high at the tip of the blade peak,” said Dr. Lynn Evans, Curator of Archaeology for Mackinac State Historic Parks, in a statement. “I don’t know yet if it is French or British, or exactly how old it is.”