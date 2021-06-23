Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’ Apologizes For Outdated And Inaccurate Medical Term Usage

By Laila Abuelhawa
jammin1057.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! issued an apology after fans called out the classic game show for airing an outdated and inaccurate description of a medical condition. On Tuesday (June 22), fans took to Twitter in uproar about Jeopardy!‘s clue for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). Guest host Savannah Guthrie read, “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small.”

Savannah Guthrie
