Removing quarantine restrictions from fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK is not “clinically advised yet”, the health secretary has said.As the travel industry prepares to challenge the effective shutdown of holidays abroad, Matt Hancock confirmed the government is considering allowing people who have had both jabs to avoid self-isolation.At present the only viable holiday destinations from which quarantine is not required are Gibraltar and Iceland. Many other locations have far lower rates of coronavirus than the UK, and the travel industry is calling for a rapid expansion of the quarantine “green list”.The next review is due on Thursday,...