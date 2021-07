The Atlanta Hawks have to be feeling great after routing the Milwaukee Bucks 110-88 without star point guard Trae Young, who was sidelined with a deep bone bruise in his right foot. A huge performance from three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams propelled the Hawks to the win, and tied the series up at two games apiece. For the Bucks, they lost more than the game as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo left in the third quarter with a hyperextended knee and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He's expected to have additional imaging on the knee, but any injury to Milwaukee's star player isn't ideal at this crucial point in the postseason.