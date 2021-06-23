Remember when game demos were really prevalent? Well, with June’s Steam Next Fest now officially wrapped up, it feels good seeing them make such a grand return. What really wowed me about a lot of the titles on offer is that I had never heard of them beforehand, yet now I can say that I’m legitimately a fan. Right from the start, Steam’s Next Fest demos met one of its primary goals with me: increasing discoverability. Without much hesitation, I’ve wishlisted all of the games that I’ve played these last few days, as they all not-so-subtly ask you to do. The selection below includes the 10 best demos I played during Steam Next Fest.