Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation reforming an energy program that had been criticized as being ripe for abuse. His office said Parson signed the House bill, No. 697, into law Tuesday, along with a bill modernizing statutes relating to the licensing and regulation of financial institutions, and another allowing arbitration awards for personal injury and wrongful death claims to be enforced against an insurer only when the insurer has agreed to the arbitration agreement in writing.