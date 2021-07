Soros Fund Management is also in talks about the acquisition of small blockchain-based firms as approved by the CIO. Soros Fund Management, the second hedge fund founded by billionaire investor George Soros has reportedly commenced Bitcoin trading. First reported by The Street’s journalist Michael Bodley, citing people familiar with the matter, the new Bitcoin (BTC) trading service was greenlighted by the company’s Chief Investment Officer Dawn Fitzpatrick. While the details of the nature of trading are yet to be known, the sources gave an inclination that these trading services are “more than just kicking the tires” on digital assets.