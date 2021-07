For an industry on its knees for the last 15 months, United Airlines’ eye-catching aircraft order for 270 narrowbodies is a welcome tonic. The air transport sector had grown used to such big-ticket orders during a decade of growth, but such commitments have been in short supply since the crisis hit. United’s order revealed on Tuesday – for 200 Boeing 737 Max and 70 Airbus A321neos – is not only the biggest placed since the pandemic, but among the largest aircraft orders in history.