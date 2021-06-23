Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Farah and Farah Announces 2nd Annual “Empowering Greatness Scholarship” Fund

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15U4pH_0adI0DHu00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida law firm Farah & Farah announced Wednesday it has begun accepting applications for its 2nd Annual Empowering Greatness Scholarship Program.

In 2020, Farah & Farah awarded scholarships to 20 high school seniors and undergraduate students, providing each with $5,000 for college tuition. This year, the firm announced it is giving back even more by committing to fully prepay tuition and fees for five deserving students at any of the 28 Florida Colleges.

“This scholarship program emphasizes the important role that community service plays in helping students develop a lifelong commitment to civic and social responsibility,” said Eddie Farah, Founding Partner of Farah & Farah. “By empowering these students to pursue their education, we also empower them to be active members of their community and help others.”

“With National Gun Violence Awareness Day approaching on June 4, and the continued rise of gun violence in Jacksonville and across Florida, it is more important now than ever to invest in our future,” said Chuck Farah, Senior Partner of Farah & Farah. “Giving students the opportunity to get a quality education lowers the risk they’ll get involved with crime and gives them a brighter future.”

The Florida Prepaid College Foundation and Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. will process and vet all scholarship applications.

Applicants will be judged by a diverse panel of judges, each of whom has made a difference in their communities.

This year’s Empowering Greatness Scholarship judges are:

● Rep. Anna Eskamani, Florida House of Representatives — District 47 (Orlando) ● T-Neisha Tate, Jacksonville Jaguars Vice President of Social Responsibility and Impact (Jacksonville)

● Angela Pruitt, Chief Human Resource Officer, Lee County Schools (Fort Myers) ● Carlos Valdes, AMIKids Tampa Executive Director (Tampa)

● Stewart Moore, WESH 2 News Anchor (Orlando)

● Sarah Louis, 2020 Empowering Greatness Scholarship Winner, University of Florida student

The Empowering Greatness Scholarship Program is conducted in partnership with The Florida Prepaid College Foundation’s Project STARS and Goodwill Industries of North Florida. The STARS program helps low-income students at risk of dropping out of high school create a pathway to success through mentoring and the promise of a college scholarship.

To be eligible for an Empowering Greatness Scholarship, students must attend a public or charter school in the Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Ocala, Tampa, Gainesville, or Orlando areas. The application portal will be open until September 10 and the scholarship winners will be announced on October 15.

For more information or to apply, visit farahandfarah.com/scholarship.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

