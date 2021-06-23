Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US and Europe report strong growth in June as Japan contracts

ihsmarkit.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US continued to lead the global economic rebound in June, according to flash PMI data from IHS Markit, but also showed signs of growth peaking from May's record expansion. The eurozone meanwhile was alone among the four largest developed world economies in seeing growth accelerate in June, while Japan fell into a deeper contraction amid emergency measures to curb COVID-19 infections.

ihsmarkit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Gdp#Inflation#Pmi#Eurozone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
Marketsinvezz.com

USD/JPY forecast after strong Japan household spending data

The USD/JPY pair declined after the strong Japan household spending data. Household spending rose by 11.6% year-on-year in May. The pair will next react to the latest US services PMI data. The Japanese yen (USD/JPY) strengthened against the US dollar after the relatively positive economic data. The pair declined to...
Businessihsmarkit.com

iBoxx USD Asia ex-Japan Monthly Update: July 2021

U.S. markets remained cautiously optimistic in June, with volatility stemming from concerns around inflation and central-bank policy. As gauged by positive data, the U.S. economy continued to improve but at a pace inadequate to warrant the Fed to accelerate its bond purchase tapering timeline. Meanwhile, the U.S. treasury curve flattened as the 2s10s spread narrowed 24 bps to 120 bps, and the dollar advanced higher.
ConstructionShareCast

UK construction surges as economy reopens - PMI

New orders fuelled the fastest rise in UK construction activity for 24 years but the sector faces rising costs, a survey showed. The IHS Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index rose to 66.3 in June from 64.2 a month earlier - the biggest rise since June 1997 - as the sector continued to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis.
Businessactionforex.com

UK PMI construction rose to 24-yr high at 66.3, but positive sentiment eased

UK PMI Construction rose to 66.3 in June, up from 64.2, above expectation of 63.5. That’s also the highest level in exactly 24 years. Markit said the recovery was led by house building and commercial work. Supplier delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent on record. Input price inflation also reached the highest since survey began in April 1997.
ConstructionForexTV.com

UK Construction Sector Growth At 24-Year High

The UK construction sector grew the most since June 1997, underpinned by another sharp rise in new orders, survey data published by IHS Markit showed on Tuesday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 66.3 in June from 64.2 in May. A score above 50 indicates expansion.
Businesskfgo.com

Business is soaring for UK services firms, and so are prices – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – The post-lockdown bounce-back for British services firms eased only slightly in June but price pressures jumped by the most on record, adding to signs of a further rise in inflation ahead, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index for the sector edged down...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Inflation and pent-up demand cools services sector recovery

The UK’s all-important services industry continued its rapid recovery, although the speed of growth cooled from highs set in May, according to new data. The closely-followed IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recorded a reading of 62.4 for June – down from 62.9 for May, but still representing some of the fastest growth in output for 24 years.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Strong US Jobs Report Fails to Lift Dollar, Bond Yields Fall

CAD, AUD, Risk FX, Commodities Rise, Fed Minutes Next. Summary: Despite a stronger-than-expected US employment gain, the Dollar eased while bond yields fell. The American economy added a total of 860,000 new jobs in June, far outstripping forecasts of 700,000 and an upwardly revised gain of 583,000 (559,000) in May. The Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 5.9% (5.8%). The Dollar surged immediately following the release but lost steam, gradually easing to close lower against its rivals. Risk appetite rallied, lifting stocks, bonds, commodities, and related currencies. A favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) slid 0.38%, closing at 92.25 from 92.55. Risky currencies advanced, led by the Australian Dollar, up 0.7% to 0.7527 (0.7464 Friday). Against the Canadian Loonie (best performing major) the Greenback slumped 1.13% to 1.2325 from 1.2442. The USD/JPY pair slid 0.53% to 111.02 (111.57) weighed by a 4-basis point drop in the US 10-year bond yield to 1.42%. Sterling soared to a 1.3832 close from its Friday opening of 1.3757 and an overnight low at 1.3731. The Euro rose moderately to finish at 1.1865 (1.1845 Friday) and a low at 1.1807 low. The Greenback was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed little-changed at 6.4710 from 6.4735. The US Dollar eased against the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3465 from 1.3480. Commodity prices climbed. Silver rallied to USD 26.37 from USD 26.00. Wall Street stocks finished higher. The DOW closed at 34,790 (34,637 Friday) while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 4,350 (4,320).
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.30 am ET, Sweden's services PMI data is due for June. At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is slated...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Japan Service Sector Contracts At Slower Pace In June

(RTTNews) - Japan's service sector continued to contract in June as the activity was disrupted by the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, but the pace of decline in services activity slowed from May, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The au Jibun Bank services Purchasing Managers' Index rose...
Businessactionforex.com

UK PMI services finalized at 62.4, composite at 62.2

UK PMI Services was finalized at 62.4 in June, down slightly from May’s 62.9. That’s still the second-highest reading since October 2013. PMI Composite dropped to 62.2, down from 62.9. That’s also the second-highest reading since January 1998. Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “The service sector recovery remained...
Economyinvesting.com

Japan's service sector activity contracts for 17th month as pick-up stalls

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity shrank for the 17th straight month in June as the coronavirus dampened demand at home and abroad, underscoring sluggish momentum for the world's third-largest economy. The decline in the services industry kept overall private-sector activity in contraction for a second month, in a...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eurozone Private Sector Growth At 15-Year High

(RTTNews) - The euro area private sector grew at the fastest pace in 15 years in June driven by the improvement across manufacturing and services sectors amid the easing of the COVID-19 containment measures, final data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The composite output index rose to 59.5 in...
BusinessForexTV.com

South Africa Private Sector Growth Slows In June

South Africa’s private sector expanded at a softer pace in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 51.0 in June from 53.2 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Output declined for the first time in six...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Tuesday preview: US services PMI, Sainsbury in focus

(Sharecast News) - The spotlight on Tuesday will fall on the US services sector as the Institute for Supply Management publishes the results of its closely-followed Purchasing Managers survey covering the month of June. Across the Channel, the spotlight will be on the ZEW institute's economic sentiment index for Germany...
Economykitco.com

Brazil PMIs show fastest service sector growth since 2013 -IHS Markit

BRASILIA, July 5 (Reuters) - Private sector business activity in Brazil roared back to life in June, a purchasing managers' survey showed on Monday, driven by the fastest pace of growth in the dominant services sector in more than eight years. Services sector new business orders, new exports and employment...
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

How China's Futu Is Maintaining Strong Growth

Arthur Chen, CFO of Futu (FUTU), spoke with IBD on Thursday and shared his company's strategy to continue its torrid pace of earnings and sales growth. Chen sees large potential not only in the Singapore and U.S. marketplaces but also in offerings of new China-based IPOs to customers and employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) platform services.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Tentative gains in Europe ahead of US jobs report

European markets are grinding higher thanks to a strengthening dollar. Housebuilders are enjoying a strong start to the morning despite the ebbing benefits of the stamp duty holiday. European markets on the rise, with a strong dollar sending EURUSD and GBPUSD lower. Housebuilders on the rise despite reduction to stamp...
EconomyRideApart

Bajaj Reports Impressive 22 Percent Sales Growth In June 2021

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s largest motorcycle manufacturers, has reported substantial growth in terms of overall sales for the month of June 2021. This comes after the gradual lifting of restrictions around India following the second wave of coronavirus infections. Following the easing of restrictions, manufacturing facilities have been allowed to operate at full capacity, and showrooms have resumed operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy