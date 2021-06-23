Cancel
Justin Bieber meets the French President

BBC
 10 days ago

Justin Bieber has met up with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. Bieber went with his wife, Hailey, and they had an official visit to the Élysée Palace which is where the president lives. Macron and Bieber discussed issues related to young people during the visit. The meeting coincided...

www.bbc.co.uk
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Justin Bieber Is Quite The Gentleman While Out For Dinner With Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber helps wife Hailey up a step while going out for dinner on Tuesday night (June 22) in Paris, France. The cute couple dined out for seafood at La Maison du Caviar. Earlier in the week, Justin and Hailey went to the presidential Elysee Palace where they met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.
CelebritiesFASHION Magazine |

Justin and Hailey Bieber Are Hitting the Streets of Paris in Style

From a trip to the patisserie to a visit with the French president, the Hollywood couple has a look for every occasion of their Parisian getaway. Whether it’s the world-class pastries, historic architecture or language of love, Paris is a city that exudes romance. It’s also a fashion capital of the world, so it just makes sense that this is the destination married couple Justin and Hailey Bieber chose for their stylish summer getaway. The pair, who have been wed for almost three years, kicked off their trip to France earlier this week. Since their arrival, the Biebers have shown off their street style prowess in a variety of looks. Most recently, the couple made headlines after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. (What they discussed has not been revealed, but that’s a power move, right there.) Here’s a breakdown of the many Justin and Hailey Bieber Paris looks the couple has sported so far during their time in the city of lights.
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Hailey & Justin Bieber Step Out Together After a Busy Day in Paris

Hailey and Justin Bieber are having a fun trip in Paris!. The couple were seen on their way to dinner at Le Stresa restaurant on Monday (June 21) in Paris, France. Hailey stepped out in a baby pink sequin dress, adding strappy pink heels and a bright orange clutch to complete her outfit. Justin opted for a more casual look, pairing one of his Drew House hoodies with some ripped jeans and white sneakers.
Musicgoodmenproject.com

Why Justin Bieber Headlining a Roc Nation Tour Is a Huge Disappointment

— This week Roc Nation announced that a “new generation of musical greats” would headline the 10th annual MADE IN AMERICA tour. The only problem is this: Justin Bieber, one of the headliners, is from Canada. Not only that, but Bieber joins several artists who, over the course of their careers, have taken on aspects of Black identity (i.e., blackcents, physical appearance changes) to sell music. Considering today’s racially divided culture, this marketing move comes across insensitive.
CelebritiesPosted by
K945

Justin Bieber Fans: Please Stop Showing Up at the Singer’s House

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Justin Bieber's plea to fans, the latest celebrity to join Cameo and more!. Justin Bieber Feels Fans Have Been Overstepping Boundaries. Justin Bieber...
Musicmymixfm.com

The Kid LAROI teases collab with Justin Bieber is “coming”

After teasing it for days, The Kid LAROI has finally confirmed that his song “Stay,” a collaboration with his new bestie Justin Bieber, “is coming.”. You can now pre-save the song, though there’s no official release date. Three days ago, LAROI posted a photo of himself holding up a sign saying, “Stay July 9th?”
MusicPosted by
Creative Bloq

Justin Bieber accused of copying Justice album art

From Kanye vs Walmart to Chanel vs Huawei, We've seen plenty of logo disputes over the years, and the latest character seeking justice is, er, Justice. The French electronic music duo has accused teeny-bopper Justin Bieber of stealing its logo – and we can see the similarity. The title treatment...
Celebritieswfav951.com

The Kid Laroi Confirms New Single With Justin Bieber

After teasing the news for weeks, The Kid Laroi confirmed his project with Justin Bieber. As he tweeted that “Stay” is coming soon. Bieber retweeted the message, along with a link to pre-save the track. The single will be the first new music from Bieber since he released his Justice...
MusicRochester Sentinel

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber to drop Stay next week

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber will release their new song, 'Stay', on July 9. The 17-year-old Australian rapper and the pop megastar have been teasing fans on social media about the release and have now confirmed the date for their next tune together.
Brooklyn, NY95.5 FM WIFC

Justin Bieber caught on video telling fans to stop gathering at his apartment

Justin Bieber is accustomed to crowds following him when he makes public appearances, but when those same crowds start showing up at his house, he puts his foot down. A TikTok user posted video over the weekend of Justin outside his apartment building in Brooklyn, NY asking a crowd of fans who’d gathered there to go away — politely.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Hailey Bieber Was Homeschooled

Justin Bieber proposed to his wife, Hailey Bieber, in July 2018, but she had to make a quick call to her parents first, according to Insider. She reportedly told them at the time, "This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea," per the fourth episode of Justin's "Seasons" YouTube docuseries. Hailey said she knew she wanted the marriage, but wanted to run it by her parents. She was thinking they would tell her to "relax or take a breath," but they did completely the opposite and said, "Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you, and we know that this is what you want, so we trust you." Even though Hailey and Justin knew each other for years, going over a significant life decision with your parents seems like a normal thing to do.
MusicNME

Watch Ailee and Henry Lau cover songs by Justin Bieber and Adele

American-Korean vocalist Ailee and Canadian-born singer Henry Lau have collaborated on covers of songs by Justin Bieber and Adele. The K-pop idols performed the covers during the latest episode of Lau’s YouTube show Henry More Henry. On the June 22 episode, Ailee and Lau jointly hosted a rooftop mini-concert, where they kicked things off with a soulful rendition of Bieber’s ‘Peaches’, with Lau on showcasing his violin skills with a brief solo.
New York City, NYPage Six

Justin Bieber asks fans to stop bombarding his NYC home

It’s not too late now to say sorry. Justin Bieber politely pleaded with fans to stop bombarding his New York City apartment building, a new video shows. “I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live,” the singer tells a group of fans who have gathered outside the entrance of his apartment building.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Justin And Hailey Bieber Share Pictures Of Their Greece Trip

The Bieber’s shared pictures with fans as they stay at five star hotel ‘Calio’ in the ‘Blue & You’ suite which costs £1,000 per-night. The suite is equipped with a private marble pool, outdoor double bed, swim-up bar, and natural rock shower during their vacation to Greece. Model Hailey, has...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hailey Bieber stuns in a purple mini skirt in sweet selfie with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber serves up style inspiration on Instagram every week, even when it’s in her story, and we love it. The model and Justin Bieber’s wife kicked off the week with a selfie she shared in her Instastory that showed her and Justin Bieber hanging out together and playfully sticking out their tongues. Hailey was styled up per usual, giving her usual fashionista vibes in a light purple knit crop top and a purple mini skirt.