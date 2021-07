ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Strong demand and concerns over dry weather in May helped pushed commodity prices higher across the state. In May, corn averaged $5.93 a bushel—78 cents more than April and $2.81 better than a year ago. Soybeans averaged $14.70 and that was up 90 cents from the April average and was also $6.57 a bushel higher than last May. Oat prices were also up—to $3.43 a bushel in May—12 cents more than April and 20 cents higher than a year ago. And it was the same story for hay—prices reached $164 a ton for all hay with alfalfa bringing $173 a ton—up $16 from April and $10 a ton more than a year ago. Grass hay averaged $134 a ton in April--$13 more than in April and $24 a ton more than last May.