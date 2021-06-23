Deep Fork NWR to close Gun Club parking lot during summer

After being in the shooting business for over 35 years, in 2013, our shooting venues were expanded to include archery. We have a large selection of bows to rent, including both recurve and compound bows. Our course features targets galore, including bulls-eye, 3-D, and a brand new, state of the art Roving Course with 3-D targets positioned strategically throughout our beautiful mountainside. Like all venues at our facility, Oak Tree Archery has a complete Pro Shop where we carry all of the major bow lines and accessories, from PSE, Hoyt, Mathews, Bowtech, Diamond and so much more. We have a professional bow technician on staff, who can assist you with your bow selection and services. Whether you are preparing for a hunting expedition, or honing-in on your archery skills, take aim at Oak Tree Archery.