Deep Fork NWR to close Gun Club parking lot during summer

yourokmulgee.com
 9 days ago

The Gun Club parking lot at Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will close to the public beginning July 2 through Sept. 1. The parking area will reopen in time for the 2021 hunting season. The Refuge will repeat this annually in the interest of public safety and to mitigate maintenance costs.

www.yourokmulgee.com
San Juan County, NMsjcounty.net

McGee Park Parking Lot Opens for Fireworks

Parking lot provides safe place away from fire danger. AZTEC, NM— This Independence Day, San Juan County invites you to light your fireworks in the parking lot of McGee Park. San Juan County will open the north parking lot of McGee Park for people to light fireworks from dark on...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Pool at Keene's Robin Hood Park to stay closed for summer

The pool at Robin Hood Park in Keene will remain closed for the season, according to city staff. Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon confirmed Monday that the pool is closed due to a lack of lifeguards. In May, Bohannon told The Sentinel that if the city couldn’t properly staff the public pool, it would not open.
Boise, IDKIVI-TV

Air pumps closed at Barber Park again this summer

BOISE, Idaho — This past weekend marked the first weekend of summer with open float season on the Boise River. As expected, tons of people showed up at Barber Park to cool off. But for the people who brought their own float tubes and rafts, they discovered an extra challenge...
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

DEEP: CT state parks could fill up early during holiday weekend

State officials say they expect to see state parks fill up to parking capacity early each morning throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued a statement Thursday saying that many state parks, like Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, often fill to vehicle capacity on the holiday weekend and other nice summer weekends.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Dog park closed for maintenance

The City of Montrose will close the city’s dog park located on the north end of Cerise Park for cleaning and maintenance beginning Wednesday, June 30. The park will reopen for public use on Monday, Aug. 9. According to Public Works Assistant Manager Jackie Bubenik, the Cerise Dog Park needs...
Lifestylesantaclaritamagazine.com

Archery Range at Oak Tree Gun Club

After being in the shooting business for over 35 years, in 2013, our shooting venues were expanded to include archery. We have a large selection of bows to rent, including both recurve and compound bows. Our course features targets galore, including bulls-eye, 3-D, and a brand new, state of the art Roving Course with 3-D targets positioned strategically throughout our beautiful mountainside. Like all venues at our facility, Oak Tree Archery has a complete Pro Shop where we carry all of the major bow lines and accessories, from PSE, Hoyt, Mathews, Bowtech, Diamond and so much more. We have a professional bow technician on staff, who can assist you with your bow selection and services. Whether you are preparing for a hunting expedition, or honing-in on your archery skills, take aim at Oak Tree Archery.
Custer, SDcustercountychronicle.com

Parking lot use riles county

Booming business at a downtown Custer business is causing a parking lot headache for the county. At the June 23 meeting of the Custer County Commission, the commissioners discussed the use of the county courthouse parking lot by Adventure Rentals, which, among other things, rents a fleet of UTVs to visitors. The business is located at the corner of 5th Street and Mt. Rushmore Road, with the rear of the business abutting the courthouse parking lot. That, some with the county said, is causing an issue, as the business sometimes uses the parking lot as a place for its employees and customers to park, as well as a place for the business to park UTVs after washing them, when moving them, etc.
Oakdale, MNhometownsource.com

COLUMN: Is it possible for a parking lot to not be boring?

When the Washington Conservation District moved into a commercial business park in Oakdale in 2013, staff began looking for opportunities to reduce stormwater runoff and showcase some lesser-known conservation technologies. They settled on a retrofit design that includes a permeable overflow parking lot with a large raingarden, 5,000 square feet...
Stark County, OHIndependent

Whipple-Dale Centre parking lot to close for a week

PLAIN TWP. – Starting Tuesday, the parking lot of the Stark Board of Developmental Disabilities Whipple-Dale Centre will be closed for resurfacing. During this time, the Whipple-Dale Center, which is home to Stark Board of Developmental Disabilities' Administrative Offices, will be closed to the general public. Only minimal staff will be on location during this paving project.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Portion Of Plaza Parking, Downtown Streets To Be Closed Saturday During Independence Day Celebration, Fireworks

As Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County residents begin filling downtown Saturday evening, motorists are reminded a portion of plaza parking will be closed Saturday. The 2021 Independence Concert and Fireworks Celebration kicks off at 8 p.m. Visitors to the downtown area should take into account the higher volume of foot traffic to Celebration Plaza.
Punxsutawney, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Punxsy library will be closed during Festival in the Park

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library will be closed to the public during the Festival in the Park, which runs from June 26 through July 3. Staff will be taking that week to update required annual training, complete library projects, and accomplish other library-related tasks.