In the May 1890 issue of the college newspaper, Manitou Messenger, a sentence read, “Two Freshmen carried an evergreen six miles last year for Arbor Day.” The names of the two young men and the challenges they endured to secure and carry the tree six miles to campus are long forgotten, but one possibility is that they were replacing one of the pine trees lost in a grass fire that occurred at the bottom of Old Main Hill in April 1889.