U.S. beef exports (ytd) reported at 1.49 billion pounds so far in 2021, up 24.8% from last year. Beef Exports Year-to-Date (FAS) Net sales of 12,100 MT reported for 2021 were down 28 percent from the previous week and 17 percent from the prior 4-week average. Increases were primarily for Japan (3,300 MT, including decreases of 500 MT), South Korea (2,800 MT, including decreases of 600 MT), China (2,100 MT, including decreases of 100 MT), Taiwan (1,500 MT, including decreases of 200 MT), and Canada (600 MT, including decreases of 200 MT). Exports of 18,900 MT were up 4 percent from the previous week and 9 percent from the prior 4-week average. The destinations were primarily to Japan (4,900 MT), South Korea (4,900 MT), China (4,200 MT), Taiwan (1,200 MT), and Mexico (1,100 MT).