Sonoma County, CA

Pair Wine Tasting With Yoga at These Sonoma Wineries

sonomamag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine the kind of deep relaxation you experience after finishing a yoga class. Now add a glass of wine to that. Pairing wine with yoga became a fitness trend a few years ago, delivering a “double whammy of calm” to practitioners. In Sonoma County, yogis and oenophiles can sip vino post savasana in the middle of a vineyard. What could be more blissful than that? Click through the gallery above for a look at different wineries offering yoga and wine experiences.

www.sonomamag.com
