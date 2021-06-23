Cancel
Rock City Cave

 8 days ago

Rock City Cave is part of a Black Hand sandstone outcropping at the end of a ravine off the hiking trail. Black Hand sandstone makes up many of Central Ohio's geological features. The significant difference between this geological feature and others in Ohio is that it is believed to be...

WATCH: Hidden Gems, Ep. 3 - Rock City Cave

If you love a good adventure, and you don't mind getting a little dirty, this week's hidden gem is a must-visit. Rock City Cave, located just a short hike beyond Malabar Farm's famous "Big House," is perfect for those on the quest for an exciting, new place to explore this summer! The quarter-of-a-mile hike is simple enough for young ones (with a little parental assistance!) and exciting enough for the most adventurous explorers.
Exploring Our Backyard: Cave Rock

Welcome back to another summer edition of Exploring Our Backyard brought to you by Sprads RV!. Today Alex Margulies takes you to the east side of Lake Tahoe to a beautiful hike called Cave Rock. WATCH the video below for the full feature!
Peterson: Rock climbing absent in plans for Sun City center

Recreation Centers of Sun City management recently revealed their plans for the Mountain View Center remodel. What was noticeably absent was a rock climbing wall that was part of the original plan approved by the ad hoc committee and the RCSC Board of Directors more than a year ago. The...
See Rock City announces GOOD DOG acquisition

See Rock City (SRC) Inc. is relishing its excitement to announce the purchase of GOOD DOG restaurant on NorthShore in Chattanooga, celebrating the first day of National Hot Dog Month. GOOD DOG has been closed since January due to pandemic challenges, and SRC Inc. is thrilled to continue making memories...
Cave turns 90 years old

Lincoln Caverns will be celebrating its 90th anniversary all weekend long with its 17th Annual Discovery Days. The activities include tours in which staff members will portray the founders and individuals who were pivotal in making Lincoln Caverns what it is today. What started out as a 75th anniversary celebration...
Sleep Next To 40-Foot-Tall Rocks When Camping At City Of Rocks State Park In New Mexico

There are dozens of campgrounds in New Mexico with a long list of amenities and incredible features that make your camping experience convenient, enjoyable, and memorable. When camping at City of Rocks State Park, you’ll have an experience like no other. Many campsites at the City of Rocks Campground in New Mexico are one-of-a-kind and will make you fall in love with the area and never want to leave.
Rock City Dogs opens in Bay Shore, pairing craft hot dogs with classic rock

With the opening of Rock City Dogs in Bay Shore, the frankfurter ascends to headliner status, with an accomplished backing band playing classic rock. While The Rolling Stones and The Knack hum in the background (and sometimes seep into the foreground), customers can groove on nine dogs, eight of them inspired by the owner’s favorite musical acts. There’s the basic Thin Lizzy, topped with nothing but mustard and sauerkraut, and the inevitable Chicago dog, served exactly as it would be in the Windy City, complete with "imported" neon relish and sport peppers on a poppy-seed bun. The deep-fried Springsteen dog is inspired by one created in the Boss’s home state and the Deep Purple is topped, of course, with red-beet-tinted pickled cabbage, as well as whipped goat cheese and pink peppercorns. Dogs range from $6 to $10 except for the eponymous Rock City Dog, the VIP of the menu, which goes for a cool $40. It’s topped with lobster, whipped horseradish, Champagne mignonette and caviar and comes with RCD potato "star tots," which are shaped like five-pointed stars.
Cave Rock is the best bang for your buck hike in the Tahoe area

Picking the right day hike often boils down to two things: (1) It's a challenge but not too tough and (2) There's a great visual payoff in the end. When you sift through all of the hikes possible in the Reno/Tahoe area, none match the criteria set above better than Cave Rock, which sits over the shores of Lake Tahoe. Cave Rock is a 0.8-mile hike that ascends roughly 130 feet and ends with a panoramic view of Tahoe that's almost impossible to beat.
Cave Collective highlights Punk Rock in documentary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Executive Director, Dexter Carman, has plugged into his amp of outward thinking and has applied it to a documentary highlighting some of South Dakota’s underground music scenes; specifically Punk Rock. Carman said “First, we will be hosting our first film screening at The Cave Collective, of...
Granite City Days starts off with a bang - and Rock On Awards

ST. CLOUD — It was a nice afternoon to kick off St. Cloud's revived Granite City Days on Thursday. As families snaked though food trucks, lemonade stands and artist booths at the Lemonade Art Fair on the St. Cloud State University campus, many residents grinned, laughed and enjoyed themselves at the long-awaited event of the summer.
Explore Dinosaur Caves Park

Dinosaur Cave Park is a beautiful ocean side, all-age and dog friendly open space along Shell Beach. In some ways, the park continues its original attraction as a family destination but today the attractions are the playground, the picnic area and the trails along the bluffs instead of a huge dinosaur sculpture and cave tours featured in the 1940s.
Letter: See (the new) Rock City

Recently, the N.C. Court of Appeals issued an order to stop the further dismantling of the Vance Monument while the court begins a interminable battle between the city of Asheville and the Civil War preservationists as to who cast the first stone. What a great opportunity for Asheville and the...
Wolverines den in caves formed in permafrost

Wolverines use deep fissures in the Arctic permafrost as dens, photos have revealed. “After we found three of them, it seemed like enough of a pattern to start sharing it,” said Tom Glass, a researcher with the Wildlife Conservation Society and a PhD student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
City of Denver Claps Back After Red Rocks Petition Picks Up Steam

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado has hosted thousands of iconic bands and musicians for more than 80 years. It's no secret that the venue remains one of the most beloved in the world, but after its proprietors introduced new headphone technology—which allows attendees to live music delivered directly from the soundboard—Red Rocks received an overwhelming amount of backlash.
Cave Your Way Down From This Oklahoma Peak

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. Hungry for more climbs? Check out the rest of our summer summit scrambles here. No, the mile-long scramble that gains 1,000 feet isn’t why this hike makes the list. Nor is it the 30-foot-tall, elevator-shaft entry into the belly of the Wichita Mountains. Rather, it’s the underground maze over and under boulders through the cave-like Rock Rooms. (You don’t need rope or technical skills for this trip.) Begin this 3-mile loop on the Elk Mountain Trail as you navigate 1.1 miles over scree to the mountaintop. Find the near-vertical entry into the Rock Rooms on the west side of the summit, and then use ledges to maneuver down the narrow, boulder-clogged chute. At the bottom, follow the openings through the various Rock Rooms. Crawl through the final tunnel to reach daylight and Charon’s Garden Trail, which loops 1.5 miles back to the trailhead. Recommended gear Headlamp and helmet Contactbit.do/WichitaWild.
SoKY's Choice – Adventures of Mammoth Cave

From ziplining to horseback riding, the Mammoth Cave region is home to all kinds of high-adventure activities. In this week’s SoKY’s Choice, WNKY’s Tej Joshi visits Adventures of Mammoth Cave for an inside look at all the summertime fun. For other details and hours of operation, click here.