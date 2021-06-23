Rock City Cave

With the opening of Rock City Dogs in Bay Shore, the frankfurter ascends to headliner status, with an accomplished backing band playing classic rock. While The Rolling Stones and The Knack hum in the background (and sometimes seep into the foreground), customers can groove on nine dogs, eight of them inspired by the owner’s favorite musical acts. There’s the basic Thin Lizzy, topped with nothing but mustard and sauerkraut, and the inevitable Chicago dog, served exactly as it would be in the Windy City, complete with "imported" neon relish and sport peppers on a poppy-seed bun. The deep-fried Springsteen dog is inspired by one created in the Boss’s home state and the Deep Purple is topped, of course, with red-beet-tinted pickled cabbage, as well as whipped goat cheese and pink peppercorns. Dogs range from $6 to $10 except for the eponymous Rock City Dog, the VIP of the menu, which goes for a cool $40. It’s topped with lobster, whipped horseradish, Champagne mignonette and caviar and comes with RCD potato "star tots," which are shaped like five-pointed stars.