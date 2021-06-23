Licking School Board meeting

The Licking R-VIII School Board met for their regular board meeting on June 14 at 6 p.m. The consent agenda was approved by the board before moving on to items of business. The board approved the following surplus property: a Bad Boy mower, hard drive cameras, a Victor wood furnace, a Whirlpool oven and stove and a John Deere 850 tractor (which would be replaced with a larger tractor for better blading of the parking lots). A silent auction will be held June 24 for small furnishings and tech equipment at the Sackett Street storage house.