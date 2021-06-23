Cancel
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe man accused of sex crimes involving juvenile

By Jarmarlon Thompkins
KNOE TV8
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a West Monroe man accused of computer-aided solicitation and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. According to the West Monroe Police Department, on March 5, 2021, they began looking into a sex crime complaint involving a juvenile. They say the suspect, 31-year-old Caderrian A. White, was found in bed with a juvenile. Court documents say the juvenile told police she did not remember having sexual intercourse with White due to her being under the influence.

