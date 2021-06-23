Cancel
US Hybrids Outperform Electric Vehicles in April

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric vehicles and announcements surrounding them are dominating the headlines, but new analysis of the latest IHS Markit new vehicle registration data in the US indicates vehicles with a hybrid powertrain (both gasoline and electricity) are out-performing EVs, based on several metrics. In April, hybrids accounted for 6.1% of all new vehicles registered, more than double EVs' share of 2.4%. Even more impressive, the share of hybrids in the US market has more than doubled compared to the same time frame in 2020, climbing from 2.3% a year ago; their volume rose more than five-fold from 17,591 a year ago to 92,865 this past April (based on CYTD figures for each year).

