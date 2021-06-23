Cancel
Texas County, MO

2021 ARRL Field Day ham radio operators nationwide event

By Editor
thelickingnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHam radio operators from the Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club in Texas County, Mo., will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from 1 p.m. on Saturday until sundown in the parking lot at the Texas County Health Department at 950 US Hwy 63, Houston. The event is ARRL Field Day (www.arrl.org/FieldDay), an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States.

