2021 ARRL Field Day ham radio operators nationwide event
Ham radio operators from the Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club in Texas County, Mo., will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from 1 p.m. on Saturday until sundown in the parking lot at the Texas County Health Department at 950 US Hwy 63, Houston. The event is ARRL Field Day (www.arrl.org/FieldDay), an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States.www.thelickingnews.com