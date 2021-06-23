Cancel
Licking, MO

Ian Barnes receives NCAA Elite 90 award

By Editor
thelickingnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Central Missouri (UCM) men’s golfer Ian Barnes was awarded the NCAA Elite 90 award in May. The NCAA founded the Elite 90 award to recognize “the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s 90 championships.”

