In just four years, Consumers Energy figures it can be generating electricity without burning coal. The ambitious new approach to providing energy for Michigan speeds up the utilities plan by more than a decade. If it can do it, Consumers would become one of the first power generating operations in the United States to move entirely away from coal. Consumers CEO Garrick Rochow, who just recently assumed leadership of the utility, says along with going coal-free in four years, Consumers plans to be using clean energy sources at a level of 90 percent in just under 20 years.