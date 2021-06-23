Cancel
Mount Sterling, KY

90-year-old in Mount Sterling dazzles with painting talent

By Claire Crouch
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EPDe_0adHzSME00

Nearly every day, Jane Johnson paints. The 90-year-old clearly has a talent, and she loves sharing it.

"What I enjoy the most is that people like them," Johnson giggled.

Ms. Johnson lives at Sterling Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Mount Sterling where her passion is embraced with open arms.

Executive Director Susan Gold said, "It's part of the tour! We have this great artist here who loves nothing but to paint among other things, but she really loves to paint, and I show them her wall of art."

Johnson has painted so many beautiful pieces of artwork that they have created somewhat of a gallery for her inside the facility. Most impressive of all, she did not even start painting until after she retired from school teaching.

"I retired, and I said I'm going to take some art lessons, so I did," Johnson explained.

She paints for enjoyment, often using watercolors or acrylics. It is something so simple, but her works of art bring immense joy to those around her.

"She has her paintings displayed at the gallery downtown, she sells her paintings, and she's just a phenomenal talent," Susan Gold said.

Turning 91 next month, Jane Johnson has lots of ideas of what to paint next and no plans of slowing down, and her family at Sterling Meadows says, "bring it on."

Gold said, "She is a true gem and a good representation of what we do here at Sterling Meadows."

