Davis Marcus Partners Leases 39,000 SF to Panera Bread for its Boston Support Center in Newton

BOSTON – Davis Marcus Partners announced that it has leased 39,000 RSF of office space to Panera Bread at 1210 Washington Street in Newton, MA. Located within Boston’s high-tech corridor, 1210 Washington Street offers the bakery-cafe restaurant chain numerous benefits, including: collaborative spaces for innovative ideas, with its open brick-and-beam style construction; direct adjacency to major transit routes, including the Mass. Turnpike/I-90; close proximity to Boston, Waltham and Watertown; and walking distance to fitness facilities, numerous restaurants, the MBTA and other local amenities.