Bellarmine University announces plans for football in 2022
Bellarmine University will be a charter member of the new Midwest Sprint Football League that will begin play in the fall of 2022. Sprint football is a non-NCAA sport that adheres to the same rules as regular football with the only exception being a 178-pound weight limit. The weight limitation is designed to make the game both faster-paced and safer. While not an NCAA sport, the new sprint football team will operate under the umbrella of Bellarmine’s athletics department. Bellarmine’s plans for the sport include hiring a full-time head coach in the near future and recruiting a team of 40 to 50 players to begin play next fall.whopam.com