Bellarmine University announces plans for football in 2022

Quincy University is adding sprint football to its roster of varsity sports. Sprint football features a weight limit for all players. That limit is set at 178 pounds. Otherwise, playing rules are the same as for the rest of college football. Sprint football has been around since the mid-1930s on the east coast. Quincy and five other private colleges in the Midwest and Upper South will be charter members of the Midwest Sprint Football League. Play is to begin in the fall of 2022. Other charter members of the MSFL are Bellarmine, Calumet College of St. Joseph Indiana, Fontbonne in St. Louis, Midway University in Kentucky and St. Mary-Of-The-Woods in Indiana.